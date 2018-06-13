

CTV Winnipeg





The province will open a walk-in connected care clinic at Concordia Hospital as it closes the facility’s emergency department.

On Wednesday the province announced the clinic will open in summer 2019. The news comes weeks after it confirmed the emergency department at Concordia would close in June of that year.

The health minister said as many as half of the people who present at Concordia’s ER each day could get appropriate care at the kind of clinic that’s opening.

“The changes will provide improved access to primary care providers in East Kildonan, North Kildonan and Transcona while extending the hours of walk-in care for the community,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

The new clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with on-site lab and diagnostic services.

It will not be able to treat patients facing urgent or life-threatening health concerns.