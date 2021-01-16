WINNIPEG -- Wang Korea brand sweet rice pancake products have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency due to undeclared egg in the products.

The agency said people with egg allergies should not consume it as it could result in a serious or life threatening reaction.

Consumers are advised to throw out or return any affected products to the store where they were purchased.

The affected products are:

- Wang Korea Green Tea Flavor Sweet Rice Pancake 480 g UPC 0 87703 15649 4

- Wang Korea Green Tea Flavor Sweet Rice Pancake 180 g UPC 0 87703 15408 7

- Wang Korea Sweet Rice Pancake 480 g UPC 0 87703 15647 0

- Wang Korea Sweet Rice Pancake 180 g UPC 0 87703 15323 3