'Wanted to get out and celebrate’: The King Charles coronation celebrations in Manitoba

Manitobans are sharing their optimism about the monarchy’s next chapter.

Dozens of people - including dignitaries and monarchists - are celebrating the coronation of King Charles III in Manitoba, saying they wanted to celebrate in person.

Vic Janzen was one of those people volunteering Saturday at St. John's Anglican Cathedral, greeting the attendees of its thanksgiving service.

"People are very upbeat,” Janzen said. “It's been a very good experience. It's a solemn experience. "

Elder Amanda Wallin led the service in an opening prayer.

''I just pray that he does good in the job that he has ahead of him,” Wallin said. “And I pray for his safety and wellbeing."

Lieutenant-Governor Anita Neville was among the many dignitaries, speaking at the ceremony.

''We celebrate continuity and change as represented by the coronation this morning of King Charles III,” she said in the service.

Dwight MacAulay - the former chief of protocol for Manitoba – was in attendance. He woke up early to watch the overseas coronation.

"The way that they handle the pomp and pageantry and protocol of events like this, it's really amazing,” he said.

He is optimistic about the king's future relations with Canada. Saying the king is "someone who's been ahead of the curve on major issues like climate change, the environment, and sustainable development."

Pimicikamak Okimawin Chief David Monias watched the king's coronation in at Canada House London. He wrote a letter, inviting the king to see the effects of climate change in his reserve.

"We've had effects of climate change where we had the drought happening two years ago and then we had the flood happening the following year,” the chief said.

At the Manitoba legislative building - the Canadian Armed Forces pulled out the big guns, ending celebrations with a 21 gun salute.