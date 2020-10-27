WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police watchdog has launched an investigation into an arrest in Winnipeg that left a man with two broken ribs.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said the arrest happened on May 26, 2019 in the area of Salter Street and Mountain Avenue, when officers saw three men in an altercation with what looked like firearms.

The IIU said the officers stopped and detained two men, but another one ran away. It said officers used force to restrain the man.

On Oct. 26, 2020, the Law Enforcement Review Agency told the Winnipeg Police Service it had received medical evidence that allegedly shows the man suffered two broken ribs as a result of the arrest.

Winnipeg police contacted the IIU the same day. The IIU said it is mandated to investigate the incident because a broken rib is defined as a serious injury.

Anyone who witnessed the arrest, or has video footage or other information that may help the investigation, is asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.