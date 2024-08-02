Water bus returns to Winnipeg's waterways

After a six-year hiatus, water bus service in Winnipeg will be back starting this long weekend.

Winnipeggers will be able to catch the bus on public docks on both the Red and Assiniboine rivers.

Winnipeg Waterways – the operator that has partnered with The Forks – will be providing the service.

"Winnipeg has these two beautiful rivers and all these beautiful docks that have been put in, and we're so happy to be making use of them again," said Will Welford, the co-owner of Winnipeg Waterways.

Starting on Aug. 4, the bus will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays and from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day of the week. The bus will service all central neighbourhood docks and be on a 15-minute schedule.

While it provides people with an alternate form of transportation, Welford said it also brings more people down to the water and allows them to connect more with the city.

"The rivers are really an asset to Winnipeg. It's why there's even people in this region and why the city is here. So bringing people back down, reconnecting them to this massive place for recreation and culture and history is a huge benefit."

He added people won't have to deal with traffic if they take the water bus, so they can just enjoy a cool breeze while on the river.

A single fare will cost people $6 or they can purchase a monthly pass for $200.

All the details, including a list of stops, can be found online.