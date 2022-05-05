Water levels stabilizing in Manitoba; parts of Red River could peak this weekend

Water levels in Manitoba's rivers are starting to stabilize according to the Hydrologic Forecast Centre, but officials are ready if levels increase.

Fisaha Unduche, the executive director of hydrologic forecasting and water management, said most of the Red River is expected to crest this weekend.

“Peak level for the Red River at Emerson is going to come over the weekend, the next couple of days. And it will go through the valley by end of next week. By May 14 it will peak in most places around the valley,” said Unduche.

More rain is scheduled for the weekend – around 10 millimetres – but Unduche doesn't expect this to impact the overall levels.

The province said even as waters peak – around 2009 levels between Emerson and Letellier and lower levels between St. Jean Bapiste to the Red River Floodway inlet – it's expected that levels will stay high for quite some time in southern and central Manitoba.

“As in many other flood years, however, we have to note that we are going through major flows in our rivers, which means flows will stay at the peaks, for example like the Red River, for five to seven days at the peak. The levels will start to drop down around May 15,” he added.

Unduche said it could be the end of May before water levels return to normal.

"Flooding continues in the Interlake, Red River Valley and many other portions of central and southern Manitoba but is becoming more concentrated around drains and streams that are above capacity as water moves through the system," the province said in its latest flood bulletin.

The province added several warnings and high water advisories are still in effect: