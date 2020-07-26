WINNIPEG -- A water main break has forced a Downtown Winnipeg intersection to close.

The city said crews were called Sunday evening to Garry Street and St. Mary Avenue for a water main break.

Water could be seen over the roadway, and some areas of the road appeared to have buckled.

The intersection was taped off as crews worked to investigate and repair the damage. The city said the cause of the water main break is unknown at this time, and there is no estimate for when it will be fixed.