WINNIPEG -- A water main break in Winnipeg’s West End is the cause of Friday-morning road closures.

According to Winnipeg police, Arlington Street between Ellice and Sargent Avenues is closed due to flooding. All lanes in both directions were closed, but southbound Arlington is now open. The northbound lanes remain closed.

Police noted there is water on the boulevards of both sides of the roads.

City crews have shut off the water and are working to clear drains clogged with leaves and debris.