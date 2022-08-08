'We are down to a barebones minimum': Main Street Project calling for seasonal clothes

Main Street Project is making a call to the public as they are currently low on seasonal clothing.

Anastasia Ziprick, the director of development with Main Street, said with the hot weather expected this week, they need clothing and other items to help people deal with the heat.

"Right now, we're really low on clothing. We see a lot of people come through our shelter over a 24-hour period and they're usually in crisis and need a change of clothes, a shower and a bite to eat," said Ziprick. "It's really important that we have those supplies to hand out on a regular basis. And right now we are down to a barebones minimum."

She said at the moment they are looking for t-shirts, shorts, tank tops, jeans, hoodies and shoes. She said they are also in need of towels and hygiene items.

"It's important that people are able to take care of people and just supply those very basic needs, so that someone who is in a situation can care for themselves properly."

Main Street Project sees between 150 and 300 people daily according to Ziprick, and in the summer a lot of people use their services to cool off.

For those who would like to donate, they can drop off items between Monday and Wednesday up until 3 p.m. at 75 Martha St.