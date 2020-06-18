WINNIPEG -- The body of a 42-year-old man has been found days after a fatal boating incident on Lake Winnipeg.

On Thursday evening, RCMP along with the Hutterite Emergency Aquatic Response Team and the Canadian Coast Guard announced that they found the body the man who was missing since a boat capsized on Lake Winnipeg last weekend.

Family and community members previously told CTV News the man who was missing was Nour Ali.

“We are heartbroken to learn today that our beloved friend, father, and husband Nour Ali was found in the water,” the family wrote in a statement. “We know that so many others are sharing this great loss. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the RCMP, and many other volunteers and organizations who continued to tirelessly search for Nour and are supporting our family in many ways during this terrible time.

"We would also like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the locals who, on Saturday, noticed something was wrong and risked their lives to try and save all of our loved ones."

Ali went missing on Saturday after the boat he was on flipped near Belair Man., which is about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Five people were on the boat when it flipped, including Ali's 73-year-old father Hamza who also died in the incident.

The family said Ali was a refugee advocate in the city after he arrived in Winnipeg in 2012 after fleeing Syria in 2006.

RCMP said it wants to thank all the first responders and community members who helped in the search.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

- with files from CTV's Mason DePatie