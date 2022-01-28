'We are seeing violence almost every shift': Healthcare workers seeing uptick in abuse from patients
Frustration is increasing among people seeking treatment in hospital, and front line healthcare workers are taking the brunt of it.
Nurses and doctors in the province are seeing an increase in violence and abuse from patients, and a recent survey shows the increase is believed to be related to the pandemic.
At a COVID-19 news conference on Friday, Health Minister Audrey Gordon spoke about the increase in violent incidents.
“We want our healthcare workers, our nursing staff, our physicians to feel safe when they come to work, and as they move throughout the community,” said Gordon.
The Manitoba Nurses Union (MNU) said abusive incidents are becoming more commonplace for its members.
MNU President Darlene Jackson said nurses feel they are more of a target for abuse than in pervious years.
“We’re seeing nurses that are being yelled at, that are being insulted, that are being spit at,” said Jackson.
“We are seeing violence almost every shift, every day.”
Jackson said she started seeing frustration from the public when the province began restructuring the healthcare system, and the pandemic has only increased those frustrations.
In December, a survey conducted by Doctors Manitoba revealed a high rate of mistreatment among physicians as well.
The survey showed 57 per cent of doctors experienced incidents of mistreatment over the past month, 52 per cent of incidents appeared to be linked to the pandemic in some way, and 59 per cent of physicians said incidents are happening more frequently.
The NDP Critic for Health, Uzoma Asagwara, said these incidents are unacceptable, and everyone has a right to feel safe in the workplace.
“We also have to recognize that this government has created conditions in our healthcare system that put incredible strain, not only on healthcare workers, but on people accessing healthcare.”
Asagwara said the province needs to address the conditions they created in the healthcare system.
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) said acts of violence are inexcusable.
A spokesperson for the WRHA said in part:
“We ask the public to please continue to treat healthcare providers and front-line staff with respect, especially during these difficult times. They are dealing with the challenges of working short-staffed, being redeployed to new areas, as well as managing the risk of contracting COVID-19 themselves. Despite these circumstances they continue to go above and beyond to keep our community safe and healthy.”
Moving forward, the MNU would like to see security in hospitals that can restrain and retain if needed, and would like to meet with Minister Gordon to address this growing issue of abuse.
Gordon said she’s open to discussing solutions.
“It’s never acceptable to lash out, threaten a healthcare worker, protest outside of our hospitals, and block patients from accessing care,” said Gordon.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Protesters arrive on Parliament Hill ahead of main trucker convoy
As the sun set in Ottawa on Friday constant honks from truck horns could still be heard through the downtown core, as hundreds of convoy participants began gathering around Parliament Hill in what's set to be a 'unique, fluid, risky, and significant' protest, according to city officials.
What does the trucker convoy hope to accomplish?
As the convoy of truckers and their supporters descends on Ottawa for what's set to be a weekend of protests and potentially prolonged gridlock, what is the group looking to accomplish?
Trudeau concerned trucker convoy converging on Parliament Hill could turn violent
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's concerned about the potential for violence during this weekend's planned protest on Parliament Hill by truckers and others joining the crowd to vent their anger about public health restrictions to combat COVID-19.
New order bans highway border blockades in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia has enacted a new order that bans highway border blockades.
Some 'freedom convoy' donors are using aliases of well-known Canadians
Despite bearing the names of some of Canada's most recognizable figures, some donations made out to a convoy on its way to Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions are not as they appear.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's isolation due to child testing positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's isolating because one of his kids tested positive for COVID-19. In an interview with The Canadian Press, he says he feels fine and has no symptoms.
Omicron subvariant BA.2 being watched 'very closely' in Canada: Tam
Canada's top doctor says the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has detected more than 100 cases of a new Omicron subvariant known as BA.2, doubling the number of infections from the virus lineage that were reported earlier this week.
Researchers predict risk of long COVID with patients' blood
A new study has identified an antibody ‘signature’ in COVID-19 patients’ blood that can be used to predict long-term complications. Other risk factors include severe initial symptoms and a previous history of asthma.
Omicron: Sask. doctors told to brace for 'toughest' COVID-19 wave yet
The Saskatchewan Health Authority expects an overwhelming acute care surge due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
Regina
-
Sask. school divisions adjust to discontinued COVID-19 classroom contact tracing
School divisions in Saskatchewan are adjusting their practices for communicating COVID-19 cases in the classroom following directive from the provincial government.
-
1,392 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 1,392 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with two more deaths.
-
Delays expected as convoy travels through Regina Saturday: police
A convoy scheduled to make its way through Regina on Saturday is expected to cause delays, according to police.
Saskatoon
-
'He's an angel': Stranger pays deductible for Saskatoon woman after sewer floods for 3rd time
Last Friday, Penny Fentiman was surprised by raw sewage flooding her basement due to a sewer blockage.
-
Omicron: Sask. doctors told to brace for 'toughest' COVID-19 wave yet
The Saskatchewan Health Authority expects an overwhelming acute care surge due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
-
Mustang custom built in Sask. goes for $1M at legendary auction to raise money for STARS
A custom built muscle car sold to the highest bidder at the Barret-Jackson collector car auction this afternoon with proceeds going to STARS.
Northern Ontario
-
After grandson dies of an overdose, Sudbury senior volunteers to help the vulnerable
Street Outreach Sudbury, known as SOS, is a community-based volunteer group that helps homeless and under-housed people.
-
Video shows northern Ontario angler catching a pike just as a 50-inch muskie eats the pike
A Killarney-area angler who was ice fishing recently got a big surprise when he was pulling up a northern pike.
-
Staff who didn't comply with vaccine policy won't get jobs back: North Bay hospital CEO
Terminated hospital staff at the North Bay Regional Health Centre won't be coming back to work, the hospital’s CEO said Friday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta surpasses 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations
Thursday’s report of 1,469 COVID-19 patients in hospital was revised to a pandemic-high 1,532 on Friday. The 11 highest patient counts have all come in the last 11 days.
-
116 long-term care home outbreaks ahead of Alberta loosening single-site worker rules
Alberta is seeing a jump in long-term care home (LTHC) outbreaks as the province prepares to loosen rules brought in to stop the spread of COVID-19 between facilities.
-
Edmonton Remand Centre experiences worst pandemic outbreak affecting 421
More than 400 people have contracted COVID-19 at the Edmonton Remand Centre, marking the worst pandemic outbreak for the correctional facility.
Toronto
-
Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in Ontario
Ontario health officials say they've detected at least 15 cases of the COVID-19 Omicron subvariant BA.2 in the province.
-
Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
An 84-year-old man is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.
-
Friends hoped for 'miracle' before 49-year-old succumbed to his injuries after shooting in Toronto
A father and financial analyst who had been fighting for his life since he was shot outside his home in Midtown Toronto on Sunday succumbed to his injuries Wednesday, police said, leaving friends and family in disbelief.
Calgary
-
'Massive disconnect': doctors say Kenney misrepresenting Alberta's hospital situation
A number of Alberta physicians say Premier Jason Kenney's comments on Thursday about the provincial hospitalization situation doesn't accurately represent what's happening in ERs.
-
Lovesick raven unable to break free from Calgary gardening centre
The garden centre at a Lowe's store in northwest Calgary has a long-time visitor, but it's not a customer. It's a raven and it has been there for weeks.
-
Calgary man sentenced to 5 years for manslaughter in traffic stop death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett
Amir Abdulrahman was sentenced to five years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the New Year's Eve death of Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett one year ago.
Montreal
-
'Freedom Convoy' heads to Ottawa from Quebec border crossings
Quebec truckers who disagree with a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination mandate gathered at several Canada-U.S. border crossings ahead of joining the so-called "Freedom Convoy" to Parliament Hill in Ottawa.
-
Farewell, Slovenia, say denizens of The Main -- but will you at least leave behind your sign?
Another city mainstay will close this weekend: 50-year-old Slovenia deli, with its bright red-and-yellow sign. But just recently, the Plateau passed a bylaw protecting some historic signs for good, so could the symbol be saved?
-
'No listening, no talking': Gym owners accuse Quebec of ignoring them
Gym owners are stretched thin while they have been closed for 14 of the last 22 months, the Fitness Industry Council of Canada says. Owners have accumulated an average of $75,000 to $80,000 in debt, according to an internal survey.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Heavy police presence as truckers arrive in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa's police chief is urging people to avoid downtown Ottawa this weekend with a large convoy of truckers arriving downtown, and warned that anyone who breaks the law will be prosecuted.
-
Here's what's closed because of the trucker protest in downtown Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa looks at closures and traffic disruptions this weekend due to the Freedom Convoy protest in downtown Ottawa
-
Voices of the freedom convoy as it arrives in Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa speaks with some of the people involved in the freedom convoy, supporters of the convoy and Ottawa businesses during the freedom convoy rally in Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
N.B. to change how it reports COVID-19 data, announces four new deaths
New Brunswick health officials are reporting four additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
-
N.S. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Friday, 10 new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Friday. The man in his 60s lived in the province's Western Zone.
-
Kalin's Call: Winter storm to bring wicked weekend weather
Weather conditions will deteriorate quickly in the Maritimes Saturday morning and afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont., man escapes Afghanistan claiming little help from Canadian government
A Kitchener, Ont., man who was on the run and in hiding from the Taliban in Afghanistan has returned to Canada.
-
Kitchener lab ordered to stop selling PCR tests to long-term care homes
A Kitchener lab that processes COVID-19 tests was ordered to stop selling them to long-term care and retirement homes by the Ministry of Labour.
-
Guelph racer Robert Wickens back behind the wheel after devastating 2018 crash
Robert Wickens, the Guelph IndyCar driver who was left partially paralyzed after a crash at the Pocono Raceway in 2018, is racing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Cup championship this weekend.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. reports 9 COVID-19 deaths, new hospitalization record on pandemic anniversary
On the second anniversary of B.C.'s first announced COVID-19 case, the province reported nine more deaths and a new record for test-positive patients in hospital.
-
Burnaby City Council endorses SFU gondola plan
Supporters of the proposed gondola between a Burnaby SkyTrain station and the Simon Fraser University campus gained another ally this week.
-
Woman stabbed in 'isolated' incident at Coquitlam parkade a mother of young children: homicide team
Police say a woman who was fatally stabbed in a Coquitlam, B.C., parkade was a mother of young children.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 hospitalizations still rising on Vancouver Island, no new deaths added
The number of people requiring hospital care for COVID-19 on Vancouver Island rose over the past 24 hours, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Small Saanich distillery in David vs. Goliath fight with Scotch Whisky Association
The founder of Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery is being accused of branding his whisky as too Scottish by the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), based in Edinburgh, Scotland.
-
B.C. could lift more COVID restrictions starting Family Day
British Columbia's top doctor says some COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings are expected to be gradually lifted by Feb. 21.