'We can be extremely successful': KUB Bakery saved by Winnipeg celebrities

One of Winnipeg's beloved bakeries closed down in mid-November, just short of its 100th anniversary. But now a pair of local celebrities is making sure the business stays open.

KUB Bakery announced on Wednesday that Chip and Pepper Foster will be purchasing the company.

The Winnipeg twins are best known for their NBC series Chip and Pepper's Cartoon Madness as well as their denim brand Chip & Pepper California.

"KUB Bakery has been a constant in our lives and it has brought together countless friends and families across Manitoba. We are ecstatic that these cherished recipes will live to see their 100th birthday and beyond," said Lisa Perkovic, the previous co-owner of the bakery, in a news release.

The brothers said they are excited to continue the company's legacy and continue to bring bread to Manitobans.

"I think with our direction on the marketing media side and all of that, I think we can turn it around and we can be extremely successful," said Pepper.

The Foster family is no stranger to the food industry, as the twins' grandfather started Elman's Food Products, which is now run by their father, on Jarvis Avenue. In addition, Pepper and his wife Vanessa Foster co-own The Pennyloaf Bakery on Corydon Avenue.

While they are ready to continue to bring bread to Manitobans, the brothers are also looking at pushing the brand even further.

"Our first truckload, half a truckload, went to the States yesterday so I can test the market," said Pepper.

"We want to get into Regina, Saskatoon, Calgary."

The brothers are hoping to get operations going in the next 120 days and provide jobs for Manitobans.

Former production manager Ross Einfield said he is glad KUB Bakery will be continuing.

"I'm glad someone decided to do something and carry it on," said Einfield.