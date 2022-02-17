'We can change our nation': Norway House reaches agreement to create greenest nickel mine in the world

The lowest environmental impact nickel mine in the world it set to be constructed in Manitoba thanks to a new agreement between Norway House Cree Nation and Flying Nickel Mining.

The two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding Thursday which will allow the Minago Nickel Project go forward.

The agreement means the greenest nickel mine in the world for Flying Nickel and economic and employment benefits for Norway House and surrounding area First Nations.

When the project is complete, there will be 37.5 million pounds of nickel coming from the mine every year.

The agreement also features a Mineral Exploration and Development cooperation, which four First Nations signed, which could potentially generate $40 million over ten years.

Norway House and other First Nations will also get first shot at employment and goods and services which are estimated at around $100 million each year.

Norway House Chief, Larson Anderson, said the nation is very enthusiastic about this deal.

"This probably the biggest deal Norway House Cree Nation has had in a very, very long time. It's up there in importance. It's up there in how we can change our nation to have a nation as opposed to a have-not nation," said Anderson.

He added this deal also meets their environmental needs as Flying Nickel will be using electric equipment and the limestone that will be removed to reach the nickel will be turned into low-emitting cement that can be sold in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The limestone will bring in an additional $450 million to the Cree Nation over a 10-year period.

"We value the land. We value the animals. We value the vegetation. We have a very close relationship with the land and our resources … so we have to weigh both the love of the lands and waters and species of animals to our future."

The start of the project will create around 100 new jobs and up to 450 jobs will be created when the mine is fully operational, with Anderson saying this will greatly help the unemployment rate in Norway House.

The first steps of the project are scheduled to get underway in the fall of 2022.