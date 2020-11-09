WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's top doctor is reminding people to be kind to one another as the province continues to struggle with an influx of COVID-19 cases.

Officials announced another 365 cases on Monday, with 5,152 active COVID-19 cases now in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial public health officer, said all Manitobans need to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and even though the restrictions are hard, people must be respectful.

"We've heard numerous accounts of now employees at businesses, operators of businesses being harassed by the public for just simply trying to do their part to protect Manitobans," said Roussin.

"We can't harass other people for trying to do their part to limit gathering sizes, to enforce occupancy restrictions."

He said Manitobans are all in this pandemic together and the majority are doing their best to turn the province's fortunes around.

"Realize that we are a difficult time for everyone. This is a difficult time on businesses, difficult time on employees, difficult time on Manitobans."

He also noted this is something for the short term and that the province will get through this difficult time, but it must do so by sticking together.

Roussin also reminded people they must stick to the fundamentals of physical distancing and wearing masks, along with the continued practice of people washing their hands.

He also said people should not be finding ways to avoid the rules as that is slowing down the recovery process.

"We need to do things that are essential right now. We don't need to find ways to gather. When you do that, you're not only putting yourself at risk, you are putting Manitobans at risk, you are putting healthcare workers at risk."

He added the goal right now for all Manitobans is to reduce their contacts.