'We don’t threaten people': Manitoba Hydro warns of phone scam

Manitoba Hydro is warning the public about a phone scam after they were flooded with reports from both residential and commercial customers that they’d been targeted.

The crown corporation says multiple customers were called, informing them there was a truck on the way to their homes to cut off their service if they didn’t immediately provide their personal banking information to settle their hydro bill.

“We don’t do that. We don’t threaten people with immediate cut-off,” said Bruce Owen, media relations officer with Manitoba Hydro.

He said scams like this typically come in waves, with a particularly large one arriving in the province on Wednesday.

Once scammers notice they’ve been called out, Owen says they typically move on.

He notes they sometimes take advantage of new Canadians or inexperienced employees at businesses who want to do the right thing, but fall victim instead.

If you get a call of this nature, you’re advised to hang up. You can then report it on Manitoba Hydro’s website.

Most importantly, Owen says not to give away your personal banking information.

“That’s opening the door for a thief to get into your bank account.”