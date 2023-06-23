'We felt as one again': Family reunites in Winnipeg after 8 years apart
A family forced to flee Iraq during the Yazidi genocide has finally been reunited in Winnipeg.
Khalil and Fani Zndnan were separated from their three children after terrorist group ISIS invaded Yazidi communities in northern Iraq in 2014.
In the ensuing chaos, Hawas - who was 18 at the time - and his siblings Khalaf and Suad - who were 12 and 10 - were split from the rest of the family.
"When ISIS attacked our village, everyone was just scrambling to escape as fast as they could," said Hawas.
The three eventually landed at a refugee camp in Germany, where they have lived ever since.
"I was in a situation where I had younger siblings that I had to take care of and if I didn’t do that, then we would all be separated and that would leave me all alone," Hawas said.
The rest of the family ended up in Winnipeg, and for years didn't know if the three siblings were even alive.
"And then we got a phone call one evening randomly and they had said that your kids are here in Germany," said Khalil.
That was in 2017. It took a total of six years for the Zndnans to navigate the Canadian immigration system. Their lack of English and unfamiliarity with the system really set them back.
"We had to submit the same paperwork over and over and over again," said Donna Alexander, a volunteer who helped with the process.
Lawyer Reis Pagtakhan was also among the group of supporters who worked to reunite the Zndnans. He thinks the federal government needs to speed up the process.
"It shouldn’t be a four-year process, six-year process, not when you’re talking about families who are separated," Pagtakhan said. "Not when you’re talking about kids who are living in another country."
Khalil was so happy to see his children when the family finally reunited at the Winnipeg airport's Hug Rug.
"We were separated since 2014, so we even feared they wouldn’t be able to recognize their mom and dad," said Khalil. "So when they came and they hugged us, we felt as one again.”
Hawas was overwhelmed with emotion. "It was a bunch of flashbacks of everything we had been through the past eight years. It was an unreal feeling."
He's looking forward to going back to school in the fall. Khalil is grateful to have his family back together again.
"Just being under one roof," he said. "Being able to say 'good morning' to each other and know your kids are safe in a room next to you."
According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, more than 1,200 Yazidis have been welcomed into Canada since 2014.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia accuses mercenary boss of mutiny after he says Moscow killed 2,000 of his men
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday accused the Russian military of 'destroying' his fighters, without fully explaining his accusation, and vowed to stop the "evil" of the military leadership.
Netflix phases out 'basic' streaming plan from its subscription options in Canada
Netflix Canada is done with being basic. The streaming giant says it's phasing out the $9.99 'basic' option from its price plans, taking away the cheapest subscription without ads.
RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
Titan owner OceanGate will likely seek court protection, and soon: lawyer
A maritime law professor at Louisiana's Tulane University says the owner of a small submersible that imploded Sunday on its way to the wreck of the Titanic will likely seek court protection -- and soon.
B.C. students from kindergarten to Grade 9 will no longer get letter grades
All students from kindergarten to Grade 9 in British Columbia public schools will now be assessed with a proficiency scale instead of letter grades.
Canadian, U.S. officials launch investigations into fatal Titan submersible implosion
Canadian and U.S. officials will launch investigations into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible, which broke apart with five aboard and sank to the ocean floor during a dive to the Titanic earlier this week.
Global diabetes cases could soar to 1.3 billion by 2050, new study says
The number of people living with diabetes will double worldwide in the next 30 years, according to a new global study.
Welcomed by Canada for defying a dictator, Syrian activist now considered a security risk
An activist who has been tortured for defying a dictator has been flagged as a national security risk by Canada’s immigration officials, after she participated in international efforts to hold Syria accountable for human rights violations.
A dip in inflation may not be enough to stop the BoC from raising rates next month
Forecasters are expecting the Bank of Canada to move ahead with another interest rate hike in July, even as they expect the annual inflation rate to slow significantly.
Regina
-
1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect
RCMP in Saskatchewan is on the hunt for a 33-year-old man after a one-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Planned Parenthood apologizes for 'ABC sex cards' distribution, disappointed with suspension from Sask. schools
Planned Parenthood has been suspended from running programs in Saskatchewan schools after “ABC sex cards” were made available to Grade 9 students. On Friday the organization apologized and said it was not contacted before the decision was made.
-
'They’re not waking up': Sask. addiction workers concerned over mixed opioids
Addiction workers say they’ve been seeing a new danger for drug users in Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
1-year-old killed in Sask. hit-and-run, RCMP searching for suspect
RCMP in Saskatchewan is on the hunt for a 33-year-old man after a one-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
'They’re not waking up': Sask. addiction workers concerned over mixed opioids
Addiction workers say they’ve been seeing a new danger for drug users in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon Catholic Schools will increase and add lunchtime supervision fees to balance budget
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says it will be adding lunch supervision fees for high school students and increasing fees for elementary students as part of its budget plan for next year.
Northern Ontario
-
Pride flag protesters outnumbered by counter-protesters in Sudbury
There was a moving scene in front of Sudbury's Rainbow District School Board on Friday as hundreds came out to protest what they saw as hate.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., woman says her dying cat suffered because of vet shortage
A shortage of veterinarians is in the spotlight after an Elliot Lake woman endured weeks of not having anywhere to take her ailing cat.
-
Emotional moment as North Bay mom, 44, earns high school diploma
Miranda-May Deveau, a 44-year-old mother in North Bay, is proving you're never too old to learn.
Edmonton
-
Edmontonians will soon have to say goodbye to some single-use items
If you want cutlery and napkins with your to-go order, you'll soon have to ask for them.
-
Trapped worker rescued from elevated LRT platform near West Edmonton Mall
A construction worker was rushed to hospital Friday morning after part of an LRT platform structure fell on him in west Edmonton.
-
Recount confirms former Alberta justice minister Tyler Shandro lost seat in election
The last of Alberta's two bitterly fought election contests is officially over.
Toronto
-
Ontario is overhauling its language curriculum. Here's what's changed
Ontario students will begin learning from a new language curriculum in September 2023.
-
'Do not consume': Brand of frozen berries recalled in Ontario, B.C.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling a brand of frozen berries sold in Ontario due to a possible listeria contamination.
-
In robocall, Ontario Premier Ford says Toronto voters need to unite behind Saunders
As Toronto mayoral candidates make a final push for votes, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has lent his voice to a robocall supporting Mark Saunders.
Calgary
-
Lethbridge father pleads guilty to assaulting his six-week-old baby girl
A Lethbridge father has pleaded guilty in a horrific case of abuse that left a six-week-old girl hospitalized with traumatic injuries.
-
Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation
Calgary police shut down a section of a southeast street on Friday morning after a fatal shooting.
-
Black Lives Matter YYC president charged after high school protest turned into fight
Calgary police say a second person is facing charges in a protest outside a local high school that escalated into a physical confrontation.
Montreal
-
Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer
'Unidentified Human Remains Canada' is not the catchiest name for a Facebook group. But for founder Jan Guppy, it's at the heart of a personal initiative to find answers about missing people across Canada -- beginning with unidentified remains in morgues around the country.
-
RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
-
One person dead in multi-vehicle accident on South Shore
Longueuil police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash in Brossard, Que. Friday afternoon. Police received the call at around 4 p.m. to the intersection of Lapiniere Blvd. and Auteuil Ave.
Ottawa
-
RCAF releases names of pilots killed in military helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force has released the names of the two pilots killed in the military helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa this week.
-
Health and safety a priority as Escapade Music Festival begins in Ottawa
As tens of thousands of people descend on Lansdowne Park this weekend for the Escapade Music Festival, organizers and health officials will be keeping an eye on festival-goers to ensure their health and safety.
-
Carleton Place hospital ER closing Friday and Saturday nights due to staffing shortage
The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital says the ER will be closed from 4 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. The ER will be closed again from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Calls for New Brunswick premier to resign grow louder as another minister resigns
Troubles for New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs worsened Friday as Labour Minister Trevor Holder reportedly resigned from cabinet, and four past Progressive Conservative party presidents joined the chorus calling on the premier to step down.
-
Wedding bells ring for Ukrainian, Nova Scotian who volunteer together at non-profit
Getting married in Canada after fleeing the war in Ukraine is something Natalia Ivchenko never could have imagined.
-
'We're not going home': N.S. family flees 'apocalyptic' wildfire, aims to build back safer
About 150 houses burned to the ground during a devastating wildfire that ripped through a string of Halifax-area subdivisions nearly a month ago, and in the aftermath, families are grappling with whether to rebuild or start a new life elsewhere.
Kitchener
-
Truck driver notes safety concerns on roadways after witnessing semis collide on Highway 401
An Ontario truck driver is sharing safety concerns on the road after witnessing two tractor-trailers collide in front of him on Thursday, along Highway 401 near Cambridge.
-
Regional council gets update on local hospital conditions
The heads of the region’s three large hospitals provided an update to regional officials on the state of the healthcare system on Friday, and despite a new hospital in the works, the current system is falling behind.
-
'This is about moving people': Regions top politician calls for more transit services
Waterloo regional Chair Karen Redman penned an open letter to the Ford government for action on its plans for two-way, all-day GO train service in the region.
Vancouver
-
Meet Yeji Kwon, the B.C. teen with the drive to play pro-golf, and 2 parents to drive her across the continent
Travelling North America by van with mom and dad would be a nightmare for most 17-year-olds, but that’s exactly how one B.C. teen is pursuing her dream of playing professional golf.
-
RCMP investigating after video shows RV driving 'very erratically' on B.C. highway
A caught-on-camera case of an RV driving "very erratically" before swerving off the road and catching fire on a busy B.C. highway is being investigated by the RCMP.
-
‘Targeted’ shooting inside parked vehicle in Burnaby sends 1 to hospital, RCMP say
A man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after what officials are calling a “targeted” shooting inside a parked vehicle in Burnaby Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island reopens after wildfire closure
A major artery connecting people to Vancouver Island’s west coast communities reopened at 3 p.m. Friday, more than two weeks since it was shut down because of a wildfire.
-
Reign of world's largest hockey stick coming to an end as Duncan, B.C., holds survey
The world's largest hockey stick survived Expo '86, a move to Vancouver Island, the wrath of Canadian winters and even woodpeckers, but time is catching up with the monument to Canada's game attached to an ice arena in Duncan, B.C.
-
B.C. fishers fined $17K for illegal catches, obstruction off Galiano Island
Four recreational anglers were fined a total of $17,000 and forfeited their fishing gear after violating the federal Fisheries Act in British Columbia's southern Gulf Islands.