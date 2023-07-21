'We get it once, and we get it properly': Child abuse response centre gets interview room upgrades

The Toba Centre is currently running a capital campaign to help pay for its recent renovations, having raised more than $10 million of its $15 million goal. (Source: Scott Andersson, CTV News) The Toba Centre is currently running a capital campaign to help pay for its recent renovations, having raised more than $10 million of its $15 million goal. (Source: Scott Andersson, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island