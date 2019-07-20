It’s been eight years since Cara Lynn Hiebert was murdered in her North End home.

On Friday, the Mama Bear Clan walked to help bring awareness to Hiebert’s forgotten story, and renew the call for answers.

“We need answers, we want that closure,” said Malik Harb, Hibert’s son. “It’s really torn our family apart, we’re all in different places –good and bad.”

In 2011, Hibert’s body was found in her home on Redwood Avenue. Police say it appeared she had been assaulted. No arrests have ever been made in the case.

Her son said Hibert’s death has had a lasting effect on the family, and this year he wanted to honour her memory in an impactful way.

“I wanted to bring awareness to the situation,” said Harb. “Not a lot of people remember, people have forgotten and it’s sad, we’ll never forget her.”

Harb said Friday’s walk provided an opportunity to share his story and connect with others who have experienced similar tragedies.

“It was very healing for me to do this today,” said Harb. “I connected with a few people that I’ve never met before. They explained their story and I connected with them, we bonded through that loss, we bonded through those emotions.”

Harb said his mom was a kind soul who always wanted to help people even though she had her own struggles, she always put others before herself.

“She was amazing,” said Harb.

Anyone with information about Cara Lynn Hiebert’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.