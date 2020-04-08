WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s Art City is palnning a future art exhibition that will feature artwork made at home during the COVID-19 pandemic in Manitoba.

The exhibition titled "WE MADE IT!" is meant to get the community to look forward to a time when we can come together once again, said Art City in a press release.

The organization believes it will also give people the opportunity to see each others experiences during this time through the artwork.

Art City said it will continue to release its monthly calendars with ideas for art projects to do at home.

Some of the themes included thank-you art for essential workers, self-portraits and portraits others in your home, and bringing to life inanimate objects.

More information and other ideas on how to create art at home can be found on Art City’s website.

Art City told CTV News it can drop off basic art supplies for participants who need it.

Submissions can be sent by email to info@artcityinc.com or on Instargam @artcityinc.

-With files from CTV's Jeremie Charron