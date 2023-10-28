'We need more people to fix cars': Collision Olympics aims to recruit new automotive technicians

Manitoba's automotive trades industry is hoping to entice more students to join their industry with a fun competition-style event.

The first annual Collision Olympics took place Friday, Oct. 27, bringing in 150 high school students together at CanadInns Polo Park for a trade show exposing them to the world of vehicle repair.

"We're trying to introduce the cool factor and introduce them to a really good trade opportunity," said Denis Cloutier, executive director of the Automotive Trades Association of Manitoba.

Students had a chance to try their hand at virtual body shop work and learned about the opportunities available in all the automotive-related industries.

"They actually get to put VR helmets on, step into a spray booth, and actually feel what its like to spray a car, and it’s a very satisfying experience," Cloutier said.

He said Manitoba is in desperate need of qualified automotive technicians.

"There's a tremendous wait list, and that's driven mostly by the lack of technicians," said Cloutier. "We need more people to fix cars. We need more youth to be entering our trade."

Cloutier said demand is so high, they could hire 500 new technicians tomorrow if they had them.

The Automotive Trades Association of Manitoba has close to 200 members that employ around 2,000 people and generate more than $350 million dollars per year.