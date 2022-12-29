'We need to start healing': Family issues plea for information eight years following fatal crash

The family of a hit-and-run victim, along with Winnipeg Police, are renewing their call for information from the public to help solve the case eight years later.

Cody Joss, 21, was walking north of McGregor Street when he was hit by a vehicle on Inkster Boulevard that was travelling west on Dec. 19, 2014. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

“I've done a lot of releases before and I've asked for people to come forward, but I'm really hoping that somebody has it in their heart to come forward,” said Kevin Joss, Cody’s father.

“Maybe your social status changed, whereas you weren't able to talk about what had transpired. And now you can, it's not too late. Any little bit of information that you have can really help us so we need to know what went on. And we need to start healing.”

The Winnipeg Police Service has investigated the crash for eight years, and says they have exhausted all investigative avenues. Const. Aaron Staples with the police service’s traffic unit says the investigation remains open, and they’re looking for tips to help break the case.

“If there is any information, or anybody who may have been in the area or been present at the time, that could have a link for our investigators that would help us piece this together, it could make all the difference in the world for the family,” he said.

Police are also looking for any dashcam videos at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-7085.

DEADLY YEAR ON WINNIPEG ROADS

Staples also spoke about road fatalities, noting 2022 was a terrible year in Winnipeg.

According to police, they have investigated 41 collisions as of Dec. 16, up from 20 last year. There have been 28 fatalities, compared to nine in 2021.

Police have also investigated 19 collisions this year involving pedestrians, with 12 deaths.

“We want to remind the public that the choice to drive impaired, drive distracted, speeding, they can all have lethal consequences,” Staples said. “And those simple choices that you make, can truly be the difference between life and death.”

Staples added police will continue to focus on enforcement of impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving in 2023.