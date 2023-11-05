'We're humans too': fourth weekend of rallies fills downtown Winnipeg

For the fourth weekend in a row, hundreds of Winnipeggers took to the streets to express their anger, fear, and frustration over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. consulate in downtown Winnipeg Saturday afternoon, marching with signs, clutching Palestinian flags, and shouting slogans like, "Free, free, Palestine," and "We demand a cease fire."

It is the fourth straight weekend of rallies since Hamas launched an Oct. 7 attack against Israel, sparking weeks of bloody conflict. Thousands of innocent civilians have died as bombs continue to drop across the Gaza strip.

"We need to let our government know that what is happening in Palestine and Gaza is not okay," said Ramsey Zeid, president of the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba. "We need a complete one hundred per cent cease fire."

Protestors marched to the corner of Portage and Main, chanting loudly has passing cars honked in support.

"We're here to tell you that we're humans too, and our children are worth their lives like other children," said one demonstrator.

"We're here to tell Canada 'you have to stand for the right thing,'" said another.

Protestors were also calling for more humanitarian aid to be allowed into the region.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian officials have called for a "humanitarian pause," but have stopped short of calling for a ceasefire in the conflict.

Saturday's rally was one of several happening across the country.