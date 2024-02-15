WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 'We're not safe anymore': Mother of Winnipeg homicide victim calls for change to justice system

    ‘We are struggling’
    Share

    The mother of a man who was killed during a robbery at a Winnipeg beer vendor is speaking out, saying she has lost faith in the justice system.

    On Wednesday, Maria Barrion said she no longer feels safe in Winnipeg, adding that she thinks changes need to be made to the justice system.

    “I want the people to know that we have to do something, because it’s our community’s safety,” she said in an interview on Wednesday.

    “We’re not safe anymore in our environment, in the community.”

    Maria’s words come two years after her son John Barrion was shot and killed at a Notre Dame beer vendor on Feb. 15, 2022.

    Three men were charged in connection to John’s death. One man pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to seven years minus nearly two years for time served, one is awaiting trial, and another had his manslaughter charge stayed.

    Maria said she feels helpless, because more sympathy is given to the accused than the victim.

    “The family of the victim is struggling. My kids are struggling. I am struggling until now,” she said.

    A vigil for John is being held at 6 p.m. on Thursday outside the Travelodge on Notre Dame.

    “We’re hoping for a peaceful gathering to pray for my son, because during that time I promised to seek justice and I’m only hoping for the right justice for him to be served,” Maria said.

    “So far, we didn’t get it. It’s not fair.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Several Los Angeles firefighters hurt in explosion

    Several Los Angeles City firefighters have been injured in an explosion and at least two are in critical condition, the department said Thursday. The firefighters were responding to a semi-truck with pressurized cylinders on fire when the explosion occurred.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News