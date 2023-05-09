'We're off to a good start': Winnipeg’s $155 million road construction underway

Expect delays as road construction in Winnipeg has begun, impacting many major routes.

The city budgeted $155 million for road construction this spring. That includes hundreds of projects like St. Vital Bridge, Main Street, and Grant Avenue.

“Pretty much spread out right across the city,” said Ken Allen, communications officer with the city. “Expect to see projects, whether they're road construction projects, back lanes, active transportation projects."

Allen says 30 major routes will be worked on this season.

“We're anticipating that our crews are going to be very busy and so far the weather is cooperating. So we're off to a good start.”

It's good news for the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association.

Chris Lorenc, the CEO of the association, said it was a late start to the season and companies are waiting for construction tenders.

"We're anxious to get out and start doing the work we're contracted to do. So we're ready to go,” Lorenc said. “The workforce that we have will be busy this season and the work will be done this season."

On Henderson Highway, a restaurant is expecting the construction to take a bite out of some of its business, but says it has survived 30 years of road work, some worse than others.

Longtime worker Jim Goritsas says much of its business comes from delivery orders.

“We give them door kind of service,” he said. “That's why we keep our doors open."

He expects the construction might drive some traffic away and will hold up deliveries. He’s asking for people to be patient with them.

Goritsas says many of their loyal customers walk.

"They come and support the business because of the prices,” he said. “I just want to see the roads fixed and that's about it. And the potholes you know. Make the city look good."