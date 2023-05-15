'We're out there in huge force': Emmy award-winning writer and producer talks strike in Hollywood

The first Hollywood strike in more than a decade started two weeks ago when 11,500 members of the Writers' Guild of America walked off the job – writer and producer Mark Blutman was among them.

"We are out there doing our thing. We're out there in huge force – thousands of us marching in front of studios," said the Emmy award-winning writer and producer, known for his work on Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World.

"Day by day, more and more shows and films are not being able to be produced."

Blutman, who spoke with CTV Morning Live from Las Vegas, said the next generation of writers need to have a sustainable career.

