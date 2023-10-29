'We're really humbled': Warm Boots, Warm Hearts returns to help those in need

An annual boot drive is back for another winter season, aiming to keep the feet of those in need warm across Winnipeg as temperatures drop.

Robyn Brown started Warm Boots, Warm Hearts in 2019 after she noticed that winter boots were a much-needed item at the family resource centre where she worked.

"For whatever reason, boots was one of the gaps we just couldn’t seem to fill," said Brown. "We could always get winter gear and outerwear for them, but boots were a very large expense that a lot of families couldn't afford."

Brown put out a call on her personal Facebook for boot donations, and they quickly came walking in. She began matching up the donated boots with families that needed them.

"We had more and more people coming up with requests and saying 'we need this' or 'we have these' so we kind of just started it there."

Brown, her husband, and their son began collecting boot donations in their garage. She said they gave away more than 100 pairs of boots that first year.

Now in her fourth year, Brown is closing in on giving away a total of 650 pairs of boots to those who need them. She accepts all types of winter boots, in all sizes.

"We sort of get folks from all over the city accessing boots. Toddler all the way up to adult," said Brown.

She recalled one unhoused man she was connected to through the Millennium Library's social services department.

"He showed us what he had showed up in, which was boots that were completely ripped open with his toes exposed when it was about minus 40," Brown said. "He was just very grateful and very kind and we think of him a lot."

Brown says most requests for boots come in through schools and community agencies, sometimes getting orders of up to 30 and 40 pairs at a time.

Brown loves getting messages from grateful parents who send photos of their kids in their new boots. She says people can self-refer to the program, or go through community organizations.

Warm Boots, Warm Hearts has eight donation spots in various locations around the city. Bright red bins are accepting boot donations at:

• Parkline Coffee, 685 Osborne Street,

• Sugar and Salt Bake Shoppe, 103-897 Corydon Avenue,

• Riverview Community Centre, 90 Ashland Avenue,

• Scout Coffee, 1199 Rothesay Street,

• Chalmers Neighbourhood Renewal Corporation, 180 Poplar Avenue,

• Youville Community Health Centre, 6-845 Dakota Street,

• Lord Roberts Community Centre, 725 Kylemore Avenue, and

• Réseau Compassion Network, 102-156 Marion Street.

Brown said you can also email her at warmbootswarmhearts@gmail.com, and a volunteer will come pick up the donated boots from your front step.

She's just grateful for everything that's been donated.

"Were really humbled every year by how great the people in this city are at giving," said Brown.

More information about Warm Boots, Warm Hearts can be found online.