'We're very concerned': Multiple rallies scheduled in Manitoba to show support for Ukraine

Manitobans will once again be joining together this weekend to show support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Two rallies are scheduled in Winnipeg on Sunday, while another rally was held Saturday in Brandon.

These events follow a rally held last week when thousands of people gathered at the Manitoba Legislature.

One of the rallies scheduled for Sunday is called A Rally for Peace in Ukraine and it will be held at The Forks.

Organizers, Peace Alliance Winnipeg, are calling for an immediate ceasefire and the negotiation of a peace agreement.

"We're very concerned that there continues to be an escalation of this war, especially with the very real danger that NATO might get involved," Glenn Michalchuk, the chair of Peace Alliance Winnipeg.

Michalchuk feels a war could have been avoided if there had been a chance for diplomacy to take place.

He added that March 6 has been declared a day of action to bring peace to Ukraine.

"So our concern is ending the conflict, that's our focus for tomorrow. That's why we're saying peace now and negotiations and a ceasefire."

He said he wants people to show up and voice their concerns for what is happening.

This rally is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The second rally is being put together by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress' Manitoba Council and is planned for 2 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislature.

The rally in Brandon started at 5 p.m. and people walked from Brandon University to Brandon City Hall.