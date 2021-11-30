'We see a doubling of demand': Animal Food Bank kicks off holiday fundraisers

WINNIPEG -

A volunteer group is kicking off its holiday fundraisers to make sure Manitobans' furry friends aren't forgotten in the Christmas season frenzy.

Nicole Frey, the founder of the Animal Food Bank, said the organization's holiday fundraisers are already underway.

"We see a doubling of demand as the holidays approach, so we are in the midst of our holiday food fundraiser, our food drive to support pets needs over the holidays," Frey told CTV News.

"We are currently seeing 60 to 100 requests for help come in a week in Winnipeg. We anticipate to be servicing 1,000 pets easy over the month of December."

She said the Animal Food Bank, an organization that operates entirely on volunteers, aims to keep pets with their owners.

"That is the entire premise of the Animal Food Bank. We want to keep the pets out of shelters and we don't want people to be restricted to pet ownership just based on financial means."

Frey said people can donate gift cards or money, but can also drop off anything from wet and dry pet food, toys, treats, leashes or pet beds.

"I have a motto—if people donate it, we will make use of it. And it is not very often that we are not able to make use of something that has been provided."

Frey said people can learn more about the holiday fundraisers on the Animal Foodbank Facebook page or website.

-with files from CTV's Daniel Halmarson