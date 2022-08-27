'We stand with them': Ukrainian independence day celebrated in Manitoba

Newly-arrived Ukrainians in Manitoba and their supporters gathered in West St. Paul Saturday to celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day.

It was the first in-person celebration of the holiday held by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Manitoba Provincial Council (UCC-MPC) in more than two years. The event took place at the Sunova Centre and included free entertainment, children's activities, a bouncy castle, and beer garden.

The celebration did have a somewhat sombre tone because of the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to president Joanne Lewandosky. For some, it was their first celebration since escaping the war.

"We want to show our brothers and sisters that have chosen Manitoba as their future home that we stand with them," said Lewandosky.

Ukraine's Independence Day is celebrated on August 24th, marking 31 years since Ukraine declared its independence from the U.S.S.R. This year, that date also marked the six month anniversary of the war with Russia.

The UCC-MPC is accepting donations to help those fleeing the war. Lewandosky says they have already received a lot of support.

"Manitoba has been so very supportive. We've opened our hearts, we've opened our wallets, we've opened our homes."