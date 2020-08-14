WINNIPEG -- Island Lake RCMP and an army of volunteers are searching a stretch of northern Manitoba for a missing teenager who disappeared almost a month ago.

Sixteen-year-old Tammy Nattaway from Garden Hill First Nation was last seen on July 20, in the community located 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Garden Hill First Nation Chief Dino Flett told CTV on Friday that hundreds of volunteers from five communities are scouring the area searching for signs of the teenager.

“We’re still looking,” he said. “We’ve been going day and night trying to locate her.”

SOURCE: FACEBOOK/DENNY WOOD

RCMP believe she may have travelled to nearby St. Theresa Point or Wasagamach. Police say the teenager has not been active on social media since her disappearance.

Tammy stands five feet tall, weighs 100 lbs, and has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Island Lake RCMP at 204-456-2626, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.