'We've got great candidates': Manitoba Liberals hold AGM

The Manitoba Liberal Party held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) this weekend, outlining its platform and policy commitments ahead of this fall's provincial election.

Manitoba Liberal leader and St. Boniface MLA Dougald Lamont welcomed the two other Liberal MLAs - Cindy Lamoureux and Jon Gerrard - along with candidates, volunteers, and party members to the Best Western Airport Hotel Saturday.

“We’ve got great candidates nominated, with more to come, and a solid plan to deliver on the issues that matter most to Manitobans - health care, reconciliation, education, crime and the environment,” said Lamont in a news release.

The day consisted of a Women’s Association breakfast and other association meetings, as well as panels on health policy and Indigenous rights.

As the next provincial election approaches this fall, the Manitoba Liberals also made a series of policy commitments at the AGM on health, reconciliation, education and crime.

The party is currently updating its climate plan, which it said is more ambitious than both the NDP and the Green Party, while still delivering an economic boost to the province.

“We’re going to offer a plan to get to work right away, tackling major issues that the other parties have fumbled with for years. And we’re doing it in a way that is effective, progressive, and fiscally responsible.” said Lamont. “If we wanted to govern like the NDP or the PCs, or anyone else for that matter, we wouldn’t be Manitoba Liberals.”

Manitobans go to the polls to elect a new provincial government on Oct. 3.