‘We’ve never had it this bad’: The urgent call for animal fosters

The need for animal fosters in Manitoba is at an all time high.

K-9 Advocates director Chelsea Kork says they need more animal fosters than ever before.

“We’ve got 227 dogs and puppies and about 140 cats in care right now. We’ve never had it this bad before,” Kork said.

She says they get a new message every hour from people in rural areas needing help. Kork says volunteers drive or fly to the communities and bring the animals to Winnipeg.

“Thats the only way we can help bring these dogs in. Otherwise we have to say no to them and that means that they might get shot. They might get run over.”

Manitoba Underdogs is also seeing the overwhelming need.

“Especially up north,” Events Coordinator Tara Maslowsky said. “We are seeing a lot of you know over population and stuff up there. So were fortunate enough to know people up there and run remote spay and neuter clinics.”

It’s not just rural areas being affected.

The City of Winnipeg’s Animal Services General Manager Leland Gordon said there needs to be more people spaying and neutering their pets.

“There are way too many dogs and cats out there,” he said.

Gordon says the city subsidizes this for low income families - which comes with a year's free pet licence.

“311 can also reunite these dogs and cats without ever setting a paw in an animal shelter.”

Cayla Linaker is encouraging those who are considering getting a pet to try fostering ones in need of a temporary home.

“You get all the good stuff and all the perks without the vet bills and the concerns so its very nice,” Linaker said.

Blake Ireland’s family is one of hundreds across winnipeg who foster dogs. Despite dogs being his “second favourite animal” Sarah Jeffers says Ireland helps care for the animals they foster.

“It’s good teaching them how to help others and we dont want them - no animal left out in the cold,” Jeffers said.

Those looking to volunteer to foster can sign up with Manitoba Underdogs or K-9 Advocates on their websites.