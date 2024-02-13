'We want you to come home': Family puts out plea to help find missing man

The family of a missing man put a plea out to the public Tuesday in hopes they will be able to find him.

The family of Garrett Chesney Trout – who is from Pimicikamak Cree Nation – said the 26-year-old came to Winnipeg in August for a medical appointment and decided to stay in the city with friends.

The last time he was in contact with his family was on Jan. 13 with his aunt Tina Trout via Facetime.

"If anybody knows where he is, or seen him, or Garrett if you see this, can you call us?" said Laura Omand, Garrett's mother.

"We want to know you are OK. We want you to come home."

Omand said Garrett had regular contact with his family between August and Jan. 13.

He is described as five-foot-seven with a medium build and has brown eyes and brown hair.

"We're not going to lose hope in finding you son."

Shirley Robinson, a councillor with Pimicikamak Cree Nation, said she hopes Garrett is safely found.

"Too many times we have our people missing and not much is being done to find them. It is our hope the mother's plea is heard," said Robinson.

Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias said if anyone has information on where Garrett might be, they can contact Winnipeg police, the Pimicikamak Cree Nation or the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak office.