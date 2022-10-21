'We will seek justice': Defacement of Louis Riel's gravesite sparks outrage

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is expressing its outrage after Louis Riel’s gravesite was defaced earlier this week.

The group released a statement on Thursday, with MMF president David Chartrand saying the targeted attack and disrespect to Riel is “appalling.”

“This is not just offensive to our Nation, it is an insult to all Manitobans, and should be treated as such,” he said in the statement.

“It is made worse by the fact that this was done just days before the anniversary of Riel's birth."

The scratches on Louis Riel's gravesite. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)

The incident took place on Monday at the gravesite at the St. Boniface Cathedral. Images of the gravesite show scratches across the image of Riel’s face and name.

Loius Riel's gravesite was scratched up, leaving the MMF outraged. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)

The MMF said it takes the care and maintenance of Riel’s gravesite seriously, and it has filed a police report. Chartrand noted they will take all necessary steps to remedy the defacement.

"Louis Riel and his legacy are of vital importance to the history of our Nation,” he said.

“It is deeply disturbing that someone would do this to Riel's final resting place, a site of many pilgrimages by our Citizens and others who wish to honour his contributions to Canada's confederation. It's like a knife to the heart of our Nation. I can assure you, we will seek justice for this terrible insult."

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the situation and no charges have been laid.