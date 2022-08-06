Week two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday
The first week of Folklorama's return to in-person multicultural celebrations is wrapping up, with thousands of Winnipeggers visiting 12 pavilions across the city over the first seven days. Festival organizers say it couldn't have gone better.
"It has been an incredible first week at Folklorama, our week one pavilions saw sold out shows, sold out food, sold out souvenirs," said director of marketing and communications Tanya Williams. "It was great that we could welcome back our special festival to Manitoba."
Williams says the response to their first fully in-person festival in more than two years has been overwhelmingly positive. "The shows have been absolutely incredible, packed with people that are loving Folklorama being back," she said. Williams adds that tours in the opening week have been 85-90 per cent sold out.
Here's what's running during week two of Folklorama:
Africa Pavilion, 290 Dubuc Street
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.
Experience the beauty of Africa with traditional royal performances, folk dances with traditional instruments, and a display of the African Spirit dance. Signature dishes include plantains (a vegetarian dish) and Sahara rice topped with spicy chicken. Sip on a Tusker beer from Kenya or the house specialty African Punch.
Celtic Ireland Pavilion, 696 Archibald Street
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m., with one 5:15 p.m. show on Sunday, and one 11:00 p.m. show on Saturday.
Discover the magic of Ireland at one of Folklorama's most popular pavilions. Featuring Riverdance-style performances from the Brady Academy Irish Dancers. Visitors can enjoy comforting pub grub with a pint of Guinness delivered straight from Dublin.
Egyptian Pavilion, 375 York Street
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.
Only its second time running at Folklorama, the Egyptian Pavilion offers traditional Egyptian street food and drink, an authentic café atmosphere, and dance show. The Egyptian afterlife exhibit tells the story of the Ma’at, the ancient Egyptian Goddess of truth, balance, harmony, and justice.
Ethiopian Pavilion, 215 Selkirk Avenue
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.
Spirited Ethiopian dancers will make you want to join in on the fun. Dining is a group affair as visitors sample platters of injera (bread), served with a spicy sauce or vegetables. Learn about Ethiopia’s traditions, history, and way of life as you explore our collection of artifacts, traditional cultural attire, decorations, historical paintings, and literature.
Hungary-Panonnia Pavilion, 375 York Avenue
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.
Enjoy entertainment from the folk band Dobroda and the lively Kaptisztran Folk dancers. Featured food items include langos, paprika chicken with dumplings, and cabbage rolls. Try the specialty spritzer or traditional offerings of Palinka or Golden Pear liqueur.
Israel Pavilion, 123 Doncaster Street.
Shows: Sunday at 9:45 p.m., Monday - Thursday at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m., Friday at 5:15 and 6:45 p.m., Saturday at 9:45 and 11:15 p.m.
Watch the Sarah Sommer Chai Folk Ensemble bring to life the best of Israeli folklore and culture through music, song, and dance. Enjoy some falafel (chickpea balls), pita, hummus and popular Israeli pastries and desserts while you savour a glass of imported wine, Goldstar beer or Sabra chocolate orange liqueur.
Italian Pavilion, 1055 Wilkes Avenue
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m. with one early show Saturday at 5:15 p.m.
Celebrating its 50th year with Folklorama, the Italian pavilion invites you to come reminisce over some pizza and pasta or a refreshing gelato. Taste the wines of Italy and enjoy an anitpasto platter. The stage show promises surprises, and organizers say a "special amici from the past" will come visit again this year.
Pavillon canadien-français, 340 Provencher Boulevard
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.
Visitors will enjoy dancing to the sound of the fiddle and spoons. Raise a glass of Caribou or maple coffee, and save room for delicious tourtière (meat pies) and pets de soeur (a special rolled pastry). Come experience the food, culture and "joie de vivre” of French-Canadian culture!
Punjab Pavilion, 1770 King Edward Street
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m. with one late show Friday at 11:00 p.m. and one early show Saturday at 5:15 p.m.
The Punjab Pavilion is celebrating 10 years with Folkorama with traditional Punjabi cuisine, including saag (spinach), chana masala (chickpeas), chicken masala curry with naan bread kadhi (vegetarian curry made with yogurt), and an all-time favourite snack: samosa tandoori chicken aloo tikki and pakora.
Slovenija Pavilion, 720 Henderson Highway
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.
Local dance groups Triglav and Rozmarin will entertain you with energetic traditional Slovenijan folk dances and songs. Feast on homemade Slovenijan cuisine including BBQ pork or chicken, and other delicious dishes, as well as popular hand-crafted pastries. An assortment of cultural beverages is also available.
Spirit of Ukraine Pavilion, 2050 Chevrier Boulevard
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m., with 5:15 p.m. shows on Sunday and Saturday.
The Zoloto Ukrainian Dance Ensemble & Company will perform an exciting stage show revolving around the unique styles of music and dance in the different regions of the country. Enjoy traditional Ukrainian delicacies and choose from imported beer, vodka and wine. Learn more about Ukrainian heritage and traditions at the cultural display and kids can stop off in our activity zone.
Tamil Pavilion, 960 Arlington Street
Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.
Experience mouth-watering cuisine and enjoy colourful classical and folk-dance performances! At the cultural display, knowledgeable volunteers will share the rich history and culture of Tamils, including information on Tamil arts and literature, and traditional Tamil Siddha medicine. Visitors can also try their hand at making Kolam, a traditional Tamil art form.
All Folklorama shows are $7 each, children 12 and under get in for free when accompanied by an adult. For more info, visit the Folklorama website.
