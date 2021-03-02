WINNIPEG -- The weekly provincial health order enforcement numbers have been released, with 17 tickets issued, including two $5,000 fines to the Church of God Restoration near Steinbach.

Enforcement officials received a total of 4,476 calls regarding infractions in the week of February 22 to 28, handing out $22,454 in fines along with 160 warnings.

Of the 17 tickets, seven people were fined $298 not wearing masks in public. Of the eight $1,296 tickets issued, seven tickets were related to private gatherings.

The health orders are enforced by over 3,300 people from various agencies including the police, provincial and municipal employees. Last week, the majority of calls were taken by G4S, the security company charged with enforcing health orders by the provincial government, with 2,010. About half of the tickets were issued by the RCMP.

Last week’s numbers bring the provincial health order enforcement totals to 3,302 warnings and 1,009 tickets issued since April 9, 2020, for a total of $1,398,050.