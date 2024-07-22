West Alexander warehouse undergoing demolition

An old warehouse in Winnipeg’s West Alexander neighbourhood is coming down.

The city officially began emergency demolition on 579 McDermot Ave. on Thursday, but couldn’t say when it will be finished.

CTV News Winnipeg reported earlier in the month that Winnipeg issued a demolition permit for the warehouse after an engineering assessment showed it to be unsafe.

Residents in the area have expressed concerns about the building, saying they could see cracks in the outer walls and could hear the foundation crumbling.

The property owner and contractor were supposed to carry out the demolition early last week; however, when the deadline to begin the process passed, the city took over the demolition.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the property owner for comment.

- With files from CTV’s Alexandra Holyk.