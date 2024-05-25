West Broadway convenience store demolished after Friday night fire

A convenience store in Winnipeg’s West Broadway neighbourhood has been demolished after a Friday night fire.

Crews were seen tearing down what was left of Young Food Mart Saturday morning, located on Young Street near Balmoral Street.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services (WFPS) first responded to the fire around 9 p.m. Friday, when they found “heavy flames and smoke pouring from the building.” Crews launched a defensive fire attack and used hose lines and an aerial truck to extinguish the blaze.

It was declared under control around 11:33 p.m.

WFPS said one person left the building before firefighters arrived on scene. The individual was assessed by paramedics but not transported to hospital. No other injuries were reported.

People who lived near the convenience store were temporarily evacuated as a precaution. A Winnipeg Transit bus was on scene to provide shelter before residents were able to return home.

The building was slated for demolition after extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

Vacant house fire on Balgona Road

Earlier that night, WFPS was called to a vacant house fire on Balgona Road in Old Kildonan, just south of the Perimeter Highway.

Crews arrived on scene around 6 p.m. They entered the home and put the fire out using hose lines. It was declared under control at 6:40 p.m.

No one was found inside and no injuries were reported.

Both fires are under investigation.