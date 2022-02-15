West End fire destroys apartment building; forces road closures in the area

A West End apartment building is expected to be a complete loss due to a fire that has caused road closures in the area on Tuesday.

The fire began around 11:40 p.m. on Monday at a vacant apartment building in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the building. Crews launched an exterior attack using aerial ladders and hose streams because conditions were too unsafe for them to go inside.

Firefighters remain on the scene Tuesday morning. It is expected that they will stay there for most of the day to extinguish the fire and protect a neighbouring house from damage.

Crews are dealing with difficult conditions due to the cold weather, and the area around the scene is slippery and covered in ice. To ensure firefighters remain safe from the cold, there are extra crew members on the scene who are being rotated in and out of operations.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is being investigated. The building, which was damaged in a previous fire, is expected to be a complete loss.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, Sherbrook Street is closed between Sargent and Cumberland Avenues.

Cumberland Avenue is also closed between Maryland and Sherbrook Streets.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Manitoba Hydro tweeted that the fire has caused a power outage for 195 customers in downtown Winnipeg.

Crews are standing by to de-ice the power lines and re-energize them once it is safe to do so.