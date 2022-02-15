West End fire destroys apartment building; forces road closures in the area
A West End apartment building is expected to be a complete loss due to a fire that has caused road closures in the area on Tuesday.
The fire began around 11:40 p.m. on Monday at a vacant apartment building in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street.
When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the building. Crews launched an exterior attack using aerial ladders and hose streams because conditions were too unsafe for them to go inside.
Firefighters remain on the scene Tuesday morning. It is expected that they will stay there for most of the day to extinguish the fire and protect a neighbouring house from damage.
Crews are dealing with difficult conditions due to the cold weather, and the area around the scene is slippery and covered in ice. To ensure firefighters remain safe from the cold, there are extra crew members on the scene who are being rotated in and out of operations.
No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is being investigated. The building, which was damaged in a previous fire, is expected to be a complete loss.
According to the Winnipeg Police Service, Sherbrook Street is closed between Sargent and Cumberland Avenues.
Cumberland Avenue is also closed between Maryland and Sherbrook Streets.
People are asked to avoid the area.
Manitoba Hydro tweeted that the fire has caused a power outage for 195 customers in downtown Winnipeg.
Crews are standing by to de-ice the power lines and re-energize them once it is safe to do so.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The Emergencies Act has been enacted. Here's what that means
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act, to try to bring an end to the ongoing trucker convoy protests paralyzing Ottawa and border blockades. From compelling tow-truck drivers to haul out the big rigs, to freezing bank accounts, what does enacting the Emergencies Act mean? CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know.
Ottawa protest organizers launch new fundraising scheme, 'Family Expense Support'
A group of self-described Ottawa convoy organizers launched a new fundraising venture on the same day the federal government announced new mandates for Canada's financial watchdog aimed at ending the protests.
Ministers to announce changes to COVID-19 border restrictions today
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to announce major changes to the border measures designed to counter to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 at 1 p.m. EST. Currently, the government advises against all non-essential international travel because of the threat posted by the Omicron variant.
Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada; 4 dead, 15 missing
A Spanish fishing boat sank Tuesday off Newfoundland, killing at least four people, Spain's maritime rescue service said. Three crew members were rescued and 15 others were missing.
Are COVID-19 protests in Canada a factor in Putin's Ukraine timeline?
Joe Biden's administration had two different and seemingly disparate international crises on its hands Friday -- the situation between Russia and Ukraine, and the COVID-19 protests in Canada blocking trade corridors.
Putin: Russia ready to discuss confidence-building measures
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow is ready for talks with the U.S. and NATO on limits for missile deployments and military transparency, in a new sign of easing East-West tensions. The statement came after Russia announced it is pulling back some troops from exercises that have raised fears of a potential invasion of Ukraine.
Convoy fundraising leak shows substantial U.S. donations, $75K from Canadian donor
A clearer picture of who has donated to a crowdfunding platform is emerging after a leak of some 92,000 donors, showing a substantial base of American support for the Canadian protest, coded keywords for fringe U.S. movements, and genuine grassroots Canadian support.
Canada plans to welcome more than 1.3 million immigrants by end of 2024
The federal government plans to keep ramping up the record number of new permanent residents in Canada over the next three years as it works through a massive backlog of applications that have piled up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump Organization's accounting firm says 10 years of financial statements are unreliable
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's long-time accounting firm informed the Trump Organization last week that it should no longer rely on nearly 10 years' worth of financial statements and that they would no longer be their accountants, citing a conflict of interest.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation to share ground penetrating radar search findings
A southeast Saskatchewan First Nation will be sharing the findings of a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of a former residential school.
-
The Emergencies Act has been enacted. Here's what that means
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act, to try to bring an end to the ongoing trucker convoy protests paralyzing Ottawa and border blockades. From compelling tow-truck drivers to haul out the big rigs, to freezing bank accounts, what does enacting the Emergencies Act mean? CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know.
-
'A false peak': Sask. doctors expect COVID-19 hospital surge still to come
Some doctors in Saskatchewan are expecting hospitalizations to surge higher as COVID-19 public health measures lift in the province.
Saskatoon
-
Man shouted at Saskatoon hospital staff while holding inert grenade: police
Police were called to a Saskatoon hospital after man was reportedly shouting at staff while holding a device.
-
Voters cast ballots in northern Sask. byelection
Voters are heading to the polls in the Athabasca constituency.
-
Saskatoon developer says downtown core is 'dying'
In a letter to city council, a Saskatoon developer argues the city's downtown area is "dying" and outlines the ways he thinks it could be "fixed."
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury boy showered with valentines during cancer treatment
Four-year-old Jackson Twain of Sudbury is in the fight of his life right now against an aggressive tumor and friends and family are rallying around the captivating kid with a mountain of love in the form of valentines cards.
-
Sudbury mentorship group says need for youth connection and guidance continues
Despite the many obstacles faced over the last two years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Sudbury says its focus has remained the same, creating meaningful relationships within the city.
-
Timmins business community reacts to province lifting pandemic health rules
A popular wedding venue in Timmins is looking forward to a busy summer now that the province has announced it's reducing pandemic health restrictions.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's COVID-19 deaths went up by 35 over the weekend and active cases by 2,600.
-
The Emergencies Act has been enacted. Here's what that means
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act, to try to bring an end to the ongoing trucker convoy protests paralyzing Ottawa and border blockades. From compelling tow-truck drivers to haul out the big rigs, to freezing bank accounts, what does enacting the Emergencies Act mean? CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler, cloudy and some flurries
A dusting of fresh snow this morning with some more light snow in the forecast over the next few days.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 1,550 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 384 in ICU
Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 1,550 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 384 people in the province’s intensive care units.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement Tuesday morning
Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement Tuesday morning in Hamilton, Ont. alongside the minister of economic development and job creation.
-
Student fatally shot inside Toronto high school
A Grade 12 student is dead after a shooting inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's COVID-19 deaths went up by 35 over the weekend and active cases by 2,600.
-
Security guard fired, police launch investigation after man assaulted outside Calgary store
One person has been fired and police are investigating after video surfaced showing a man being assaulted by a uniformed security guard outside a Calgary grocery store.
-
Kenney disapproves of Emergencies Act being invoked by Trudeau
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he respects the decision of the federal government to invoke for the first time ever the Emergencies Act, but it doesn’t mean he supports it.
Montreal
-
Quebec's vaccine passport may soon be a thing of the past, says Legault
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said there may not be a need for proof of vaccination for much longer, and that it's time to heal divisions -- also saying he doesn't want the Emergencies Act used in Quebec.
-
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Mixed bag of precipitation on its way to Quebec
A mixed bag of precipitation is expected to hit parts of Quebec Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
LIVE AT 12 P.M.
LIVE AT 12 P.M. | Ottawa police board holding special meeting on trucker protest
As the Freedom Convoy protest enters its 19th day, Ottawa's police services board is holding a special meeting following the prime minister's invocation of the Emergencies Act.
-
Canadian long-track speedskaters win gold in women's team pursuit
Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann has won her third medal of the Beijing Games, reaching the top of the podium Tuesday in the women's team pursuit with Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais.
-
Reported hack of convoy protest crowdfund reveals nearly 500 alleged Ottawa donors
A database purporting to show donations made to the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo in support of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa includes nearly 500 donations from people with Ottawa-area postal codes.
Atlantic
-
Relatives of Nova Scotia mass shooting victims feel 'deep discouragement' with inquiry
The public inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives is facing intense criticism from victims' relatives one week before the proceedings are to begin.
-
Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada; 4 dead, 15 missing
A Spanish fishing boat sank Tuesday off Newfoundland, killing at least four people, Spain's maritime rescue service said. Three crew members were rescued and 15 others were missing.
-
Halifax police officer charged with sexual assault: SIRT
Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has ruled a Halifax Regional Police officer should be charged with sexual assault.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports total of 1,550 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 384 in ICU
Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 1,550 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 384 people in the province’s intensive care units.
-
Third doses available for 12 to 17 age group on Friday
All youth 12 to 17 years old will be eligible for their third dose on Friday.
-
$30 million Breslau overpass project gets split vote from council, decision deferred months
Woolwich Township council is at odds over a proposed $30 million dollar plan meant to bring together communities in Breslau.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 1:30 PT
LIVE @ 1:30 PT | Will B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions change? Health officials to give update
Changes may be coming to B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions as the province's top health officials are scheduled to give a news conference before some of the rules expire.
-
B.C.'s live events industry optimistic capacity limit will be lifted Tuesday
Indoor seated venues have been allowed to remain open during the Omicron wave in British Columbia – but for nearly two months, they’ve had to maintain a 50 per cent capacity limit, and that’s been devastating for their bottom line.
-
Vancouver's Gassy Jack statue toppled, covered in red paint during Women's Memorial March
A well-known Vancouver statue was toppled over and defaced by some participants of the 31st annual Women's Memorial March on Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
'Worst is in Oak Bay': Advocacy group ranks municipalities by housing starts per estimated need in Greater Victoria
On Monday morning, Conan O’Dell’s search continued for a place that he and his family can rent and call home.
-
Vancouver Island adds 2 COVID-19 deaths over weekend
Seventeen deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. over the past 72 hours, including two deaths in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Body of missing Vancouver Island woman found after 6-month search
Comox Valley RCMP say the body of a missing woman was located more than eight months after the 30-year-old was last seen.