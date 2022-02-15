West End fire destroys apartment building; Sherbrook Street to remain closed until demolition
A section of Sherbrook Street remains closed as crews continue to fight a fire at a West End apartment building which is expected to be a complete loss.
The fire began around 11:40 p.m. on Monday at a vacant apartment building in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street.
When Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the building. Crews launched an exterior attack using aerial ladders and hose streams because conditions were too unsafe for them to go inside.
Firefighters have been in the area throughout the day Tuesday, fighting the fire and protecting a neighbouring house from damage.
The vacant apartment building was damaged in a previous fire and is expected to be a complete loss.
"The building has sustained significant damage and is at risk of collapse. Heavy equipment is on site and will be demolishing the remaining walls of the structure," the city said in a release Tuesday evening.
"Some WFPS resources remain at the scene and will extinguish hotspots as they are exposed during the demolition. At this time, it is not known when the demolition process will begin or how long it will take."
Crews faced difficult conditions Tuesday due to the cold weather, and the slippery area around the scene which was covered in ice. Extra crews were brought in and were being rotated in and out of operations.
No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
The city said Sherbrook Street will remain closed between Sargent Avenue and Cumberland Avenue until the fire is extinguished, the demolition is complete and the site is safe.
"Once roads re-open, drivers and pedestrians are asked to use caution in the area as water used to fight the fire has frozen and created slippery conditions," the city said in a release.
"The City will be monitoring conditions and applying sand and de-icing agents as required to improve traction."
Manitoba Hydro tweeted that the fire had caused a power outage for 195 customers in Downtown Winnipeg. Crews were brought in to de-ice the power lines and re-energize them once it was safe to do so.
The city said several residences in the area were also evacuated due to flooding and water backup. It said Winnipeg's Emergency Social Services has been helping evacuated residents find temporary accommodations.
