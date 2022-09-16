West End stabbing motivated by gang rivalry: Winnipeg police

A stabbing in Winnipeg’s West End on Tuesday was motivated by a gang rivalry, according to police.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Winnipeg police officers were called to a vendor in the 600 block of Balmoral Street for a fight call that turned out to be a stabbing.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his 20s who was bleeding profusely from a stabbing. Police provided emergency medical care, including a chest seal patch, before the man was taken to hospital in unstable condition. Police note the man’s condition was later upgraded.

Officers said the incident occurred when the victim was outside the vendor. Police allege a group of people attacked the man, saying they pointed a gun at his head while he was punched, kicked and stabbed.

Police found four suspects and took them into custody. Officers note that they also seized a pellet gun.

The investigation was then turned over to the major crimes unit.

Three people – a 29-year-old woman, a 34-year-old woman, and 16-year-old male – were charged with assault and weapons-related offences. A fourth person was released with no charges.

Police said the incident appears to be motivated by a gang rivalry.