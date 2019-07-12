West End traffic lights back on following power outage
Sargent Avenue at Sherbrook Street was one of a number of intersections that experienced power outages Friday. CTV photo/Alex Brown
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 7:19AM CST
Multiple traffic lights were out in Winnipeg’s West End part of Friday morning.
The power outage affected Sargent Avenue and Sherbrook Street, Isabel Street and Notre Dame Avenue, Cumberland Avenue and Sherbrook Street; and Maryland Street and Notre Dame.
The outage affected more than 2,400 customers.
“We have crews working to restore power to customers in the West End,” Bruce Owen from Manitoba Hydro told CTV News.
The power was restored at 7:40 a.m.
Drivers are reminded to treat intersections without power as four way stops.