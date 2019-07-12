

CTV News Winnipeg





Multiple traffic lights were out in Winnipeg’s West End part of Friday morning.

The power outage affected Sargent Avenue and Sherbrook Street, Isabel Street and Notre Dame Avenue, Cumberland Avenue and Sherbrook Street; and Maryland Street and Notre Dame.

The outage affected more than 2,400 customers.

“We have crews working to restore power to customers in the West End,” Bruce Owen from Manitoba Hydro told CTV News.

The power was restored at 7:40 a.m.

Drivers are reminded to treat intersections without power as four way stops.