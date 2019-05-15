

CTV Winnipeg





West Grand Beach in Grand Beach Provincial Park was awarded a prestigious certification Wednesday.

It’s the only beach in Manitoba to fly the Blue Flag, an international eco-certification program awarded each year to beaches and marinas certified as clean, safe, and sustainably managed.

West Grand Beach is one of a record 28 beaches and 12 marinas in Canada that have this certification.

The Blue Flag is administered in Canada by Environmental Defence and is managed internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education.