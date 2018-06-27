

CTV Winnipeg





West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in Winnipeg, the province said Wednesday.

The infected bugs were collected in a trap in the city the week of June 17, and the province has not ordered that adult mosquito control should begin.

The province also said it has yet to identify a human case of West Nile virus this year.

People are asked to reduce their risk of mosquito bites and West Nile virus infection by staying indoors when possible during peak mosquito hours between dusk and dawn, use repellent, wear light-coloured, loose clothing and ensure window screens are tightly fit and free of holes.

Manitobans are also asked to eliminate standing water on their properties by cleaning eavestroughs and emptying containers that collect water, covering rain barrels with a screen and landscaping to improve drainage.