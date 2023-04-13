Wet conditions causing Bell MTS service disruptions in Portage la Prairie
Parts of Portage la Prairie are experiencing Bell MTS service disruptions on Thursday due to damaged infrastructure.
According to a Bell MTS spokesperson, the spring melt has caused wet conditions, which damaged underground infrastructure in Portage la Prairie. This has caused landline service interruptions for 139 customers.
Although the water underground has complicated Bell MTS’ repairs, the telecommunication company has a team of technicians installing new cables and working to restore service.
Bell MTS and CTV News are both owned by Bell Canada Enterprises.
