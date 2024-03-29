WFPS battle fires in William Whyte, Weston Shops neighbourhoods

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to calls on Selkirk Avenue and Keewatin Street just over six hours apart.

Just after 6:15 a.m. Friday, crews were called to a fire spreading from a truck trailer to a commercial building in the 400 block of Keewatin Street.

When they arrived, they said they found the trailer fully engulfed in flames, with heavy smoke and fire coming from the single-storey building.

CTV News has learned the building is a FastFrate trucking terminal for consolidated shipping.

Crews battled the blaze from inside and outside the building. Other trailers were moved from the structure to prevent the fire from spreading further.

The fire was confined to the warehouse section of the building and crews declared it under control shortly after 10:30 a.m.

No one was found inside the building and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire at ‘mixed-use’ building on Selkirk Avenue

Several hours earlier, crews responded to a fire in a two-storey “mixed-use” building in the 600 block of Selkirk Avenue just before midnight Friday.

WFPS said heavy smoke and flames were coming from the structure as crews fought the fire from inside. It was declared under control at 1:09 a.m.

All of the building’s occupants were able to leave before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

WFPS is investigating the cause of the fire.