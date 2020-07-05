WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to four simultaneous water rescue calls on Saturday night.

At 8:12 p.m., crews responded to a residence for reports of an individual in distress in a swimming pool. WFPS said one individual was transported to hospital in critical condition.

WFPS was then called to The Forks area shortly after, at 8:22 p.m., for reports of four youth, not wearing life jackets, on a dinghy in the Red River. Water rescue crews searched the area but did not find the youth.

A few minutes later, at 8:29 p.m., crews responded to a call near Main Street and St. John’s Avenue to investigate reports of shoes on the riverbank and something in the water. Nothing was found.

WFPS then responded to reports that two individuals were holding onto a tree in the Assiniboine River near the Maryland Street Bridge at 8:51 p.m. Water rescue crews searched the immediate and downstream areas and no individuals were located.

The four rescues come as the search continues for a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen in the Red River on Friday afternoon.

Police said members of the underwater search and recovery unit resumed searching for Darius Bezecki at 9 a.m. Sunday.