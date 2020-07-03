WINNIPEG -- The search for a 9-year-old boy has turned into a recovery mission after the boy entered the Red River Friday afternoon.

Police said Darius Bezecki was last seen in the Red River by the Louise Bridge around 4:30 p.m.

It is believed Darius was on a bike ride with two siblings and a friend when the boys entered the river on the north bank.

"It is believed three of the boys made it out of the water, but there was one that was outstanding," said Const. Jay Murray of the Winnipeg police, "Since then, we've allocated numerous resources."

Police continue to comb the area, employing many different units.

"This operation has transitioned into a recovery phase," said Murray. "We have members of our drone unit and river unit as well as general patrol units."

The underwater search and recovery unit resumed the search of the river Saturday morning.

The family told CTV News that someone might have jumped into the water after Darius went in.

They're asking this person to call police with any information they may have.

"It's really important that people who live along the Red River keep an eye out," said Murray. "It's believed this child is in the river, but it's not confirmed. It’s possible the child could have left the water at some point."

The family now anxiously awaits any updates, as the last trace of Darius is his bike on the bank of the river.

"I think it is incredibly hard to convey their emotions right now. It's certainly very difficult for them. Obviously a very traumatizing incident," Murray said.