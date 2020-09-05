WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a hazardous material incident at the University of Manitoba and a house fire Friday evening.

At 4:13 p.m., WFPS was called to a hazardous material incident in the 100 block of Sidney Smith Street, located in the U of M campus.

According to WFPS, upon arrival, the hazardous materials team recorded ammonia readings at 35 parts per million.

WFPS said the building was evacuated and then safely ventilated. No injuries were reported.

HOUSE FIRE

At 8:40 p.m., firefighters attended a fire in a vacant two-storey house in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue.

WFPS said when crews arrived on scene, they encountered flames and smoke coming from the house.

Crews launched an offensive attack, and WFPS declared the fire under control at 9:10 p.m.

Firefighters searched the home and confirmed there were no people inside. No injuries were reported.