WFPS deals with a pair of structure fires and a gas leak to start May long weekend

Winnipeg fire crews had to deal with multiple fires and a gas leak between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The first incident happened just after 11:50 p.m. Friday, in the 800 block of Henry Avenue.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to a two-storey industrial structure fire. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the building and crews used an aerial ladder truck to help assist in the firefight.

The blaze was under control by 12:44 a.m.

The city said no one was in the building and no injuries were reported.

Speaking to CTV News Saturday morning, the Winnipeg Police Service said the fire has been flagged to investigators for the possibility of arson, but no other information was available.

The second fire happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at a vacant industrial building on Sutherland Avenue.

The multi-storey building – which is located between Maple Street North and Argyle Street North – required crews to use a drone to help find hotspots. The fire was declared under control around an hour later, however, just after 5 a.m., the WFPS was called back as another fire started.

Crews launched a defensive attack and it was under control by 6:11 a.m.

There were no injuries and both fires are under investigation.

The city said this building was originally gutted after a fire in July 2023. It was considered a complete loss, and since then, there have been a number of "significant" fires at that location.

The last incident – a gas leak – was around 4:20 a.m. Saturday. The leak was reported at a hotel in the 300 block of Fort Street.

Crews found a damaged gas line and evacuated the roughly 40 people at the hotel. Manitoba Hydro was called in to report the leak and people were allowed back inside when the repair was finished.